PAE Wins $64M USPS Contract for Service Center Support; Charles Peiffer Quoted

PAE has received a potential $63.5 million contract from the U.S. Postal Service to provide processing and management services in support of the agency’s mail transport equipment.

The company said Thursday it will work on USPS systems at the Mail Transport Equipment Service Center in Los Angeles, California, for a three-year base period and possibly four more optional years.

The Los Angeles center is one of the many MTESCs that manage the delivery of equipment for enclosing and transporting mail to USPS and its customer facilities.

Charles Peiffer, interim president and CEO of PAE, said the new contract extends the company’s history of providing its business process outsourcing expertise to MTESCs for over two decades.

“Our support of MTESC operations around the country position us to successfully provide key management and customer service solutions for critical USPS functions,” continued Peiffer.

PAE is currently in talks to be acquired by Amentum for approximately $1.9 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2022.