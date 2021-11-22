Palo Alto Networks’ Drew Epperson on Cloud Native Access Points

Drew Epperson, senior director of federal engineering and chief architect at Palo Alto Networks, said cloud native access points could enable the Department of Defense to provide more secure cloud connections to warfighters by removing all implied trust while reducing latency and improving user experience.

Epperson told Breaking Defense in an interview published Thursday that CNAPs work to address two things and the first is enabling users to “get security, visibility and deployment closer to the workload.”

“Second, CNAPs are designed with principles of least privilege, which essentially make sure that no users have explicit permissions that they shouldn’t have. Remove all implied trust,” he added.

He explained CNAP as an instantiation of zero trust approach and shared his insights on secure cloud management.

Epperson said the use of Secure Access Service Edge technologies will be the next step for secure cloud management. He also mentioned a request for information the Defense Information Systems Agency issued for the Thunderdome program, which he said is advancing a SASE model.