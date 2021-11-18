Planet, New Light Technologies Partner to Deliver Satellite Imagery to FEMA

Planet has teamed up with New Light Technologies to deliver satellite imagery to the federal government in support of its disaster risk mitigation, response and recovery initiatives.

The Earth observation services provider said Wednesday it will combine its PlanetScope imagery collection with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster response program to assess areas damaged by natural disasters and plan response and recovery efforts.

The partnership will use application programming interfaces and cloud-based platforms to simplify the integration of commercial disaster response software into the system and streamline access to satellite imagery data.

The PlanetScope constellation consists of about 130 satellites that capture daily images of the entire land surface of the earth. NLT has used the satellite imagery service to map tornado paths and conduct visual assessments of infrastructure affected by winter storms.

Data from PlanetScope also supports government efforts to respond to other health and humanitarian crisis such as food shortages.