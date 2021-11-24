Planet Supports Planning, Environmental Efforts at State Governments

Planet is looking to expand its presence as a provider of satellite-based Earth monitoring services in the state government market through new partnerships with Alaska and Mississippi.

The company said Tuesday it provided PlanetScope images to help Alaska plan aircraft trips and boost employee safety amid the state’s climate and location challenges.

The images helped operators determine when stations are free of snow or winter storms across a seven-month pilot program.

Meanwhile, Mississippi’s marine resources department used Planet’s satellite data to conduct due diligence investigations across the state’s coastal wetlands. The data allowed the department to determine that there were no man-made structures in the inspected area.

Planet will soon become a publicly-traded company as it merges with dMY Technology Group. The two companies made the merger agreement earlier this year.