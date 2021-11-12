Prudent American-led Team Secures Spot on Navy Contract for NAVSEA Support

Pierce Aerospace has partnered with Prudent American Technologies to combine manufacturing and internet of things capabilities in support of Naval Sea Systems Command under a U.S. Navy contract.

The Prudent American-led team including small business Guardian Systems has landed a spot on the Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation contract encompassing 23 functional areas, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said Thursday.

The team may bid for orders of up to over half a billion dollars in total value annually.

The partnership also allows Pierce Aerospace to expand its manufacturing capabilities and produce dual-use remote and combat ID products, with the help of Prudent American. The latter company, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to boost its IoT development capabilities through Pierce Aerospace.

Prudent American brings seven decades of manufacturing experience and facilities in Alabama and Kentucky to the effort as Pierce Aerospace offers expertise in system integration, dual-use products and IoT development.

“IoT and big data are transforming modern warfare as organizations gather information through a variety of platforms, from aircraft and [unmanned aerial vehicles] to weapon systems and ground transportation,” said Michael Poovey, director of sales at Prudent American Technologies.