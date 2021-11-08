Raytheon Backs Patriot One’s AI-Powered Detection Tech Development

Raytheon Technologies has entered into a new partnership transaction agreement with Canada-based company Patriot One Technologies for the continued development of an artificial intelligence-powered threat and weapon detection system.

Patriot One said Friday it will receive $2 million in funding from the U.S. defense company to work on the automated detection platform in support of Raytheon radar upgrades on the Canadian government’s fleet of CF-18 Hornet aircraft.

According to a report, Raytheon’s intelligence and space division received a $140.3 million order from the Royal Canadian Air Force for AN/APG-79(V)4 active electronically scanned array radars in September.

The transaction, the second between the two companies, was made under Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy that requires contractors to do business in the North American country equal to the agreement value.