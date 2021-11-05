in News, Technology

Raytheon, Navy Demo Tactical Radar’s Distributed Sensing Software

The target detection capability of an advanced radar system software was demonstrated by Raytheon Technologies’ missiles defense business as part of a U.S. Navy initiative that seeks to increase threat defense through distributed sensing networks.

Under the Network Cooperative Radar program, Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Office of Naval Research tested two radar emulators with distributed sensing capabilities to showcase how SPY-6 and other tactical radars can benefit from NCR-enabled software updates, the company said Thursday.

Advanced distributed radar concepts from the initiative are meant to create a holistic view of a coverage area and to enable collaborative threat identification and tracking as well as real time information exchange.

“NCR furthers the development of our next-generation software-defined apertures,” said Colin Whelan, vice president of advanced technology at the Raytheon subsidiary.

In April 2016, the defense company was awarded a potential $18.7 million Navy contract for NCR science and technology research.

