Raytheon’s Mark Russell on Problems Military Should Address to Prepare for Future Battlefield

Mark Russell, chief technology officer of Raytheon Technologies, said the U.S. military should address software, detection, networking communications and hardware problems in order for warfighters to operate in a multidomain environment and compete on future battlefield.

“The first thing is: can we solve all those hardware problems? Can we build something at a reasonable price and production that can be used? … But I’m also saying the whole country needs the infrastructure to work on this problem. We’ve got to be able to run production. So there’s technologies like additive manufacturing and high temperature radomes and there might be more exotic materials,” Russell told Defense News in an interview published Wednesday.

He cited the phrase “a mile per second” and the military’s need for faster processors to accelerate the decision-making process.

Russell noted that Raytheon partnered with IBM to work on artificial intelligence, secure processing and quantum technologies.

He also discussed hypersonic technologies and the need for radars, sensors, AI, machine learning, 5G and other technologies to help track hypersonic weapons.