Red Hat’s Eamon McCormick on Government’s Increasing Focus on Data

Eamon McCormick, go-to-market director for North America public sector at Red Hat, has talked about data-enabled transformation and flexibility in support of government needs and cited how state, local and federal governments are focusing on investments that harness data to support operations.

He said in an interview with Fedscoop that Red Hat is aligning its product strategy with this focus, potentially tackling a wide range of applications such as weather-based flight planning, satellite positioning, fraud detection, financial market analysis and health care.

For example, Red Hat is using predictive analytics to identify additional health challenges that a patient may experience.

McCormick also noted the increasing use of data to make real-time decisions at the edge.

“There’s a limitless number of use cases that rely on data: it’s data that’s managed in the cloud, it’s managed in the data center, but more increasingly it’s actually moving out to the edge,” he said.

The interview is part of the Red Hat Government Symposium Executive Insight Series.