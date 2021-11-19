Riverside Research, T-REX Partner to Advance Intell-Focused R&D Efforts

Riverside Research and T-REX have teamed up in an effort to advance research and development efforts focused on geospatial intelligence, measurement and signature intelligence as well as multiple intelligence.

Under the partnership, members and member organizations of T-REX and Riverside Research’s Commercial Innovation Center will be provided with access to data, infrastructure, processes and tools needed to innovate ideas into products and services that could help address Department of Defense and intelligence community challenges, the Arlington, Virginia-based organization said Wednesday.

CIC, an online and open ecosystem for development and testing, is launched to offer tools and services, cloud technologies, remote sensing and secure DevOps capabilities to members tasked to conduct GEOINT, MASINT and multi-INT R&D.

Mark Tatgenhorst, founding director of the Geospatial Innovation Center at T-REX, said the partnership supports the nonprofit’s goal of developing the region’s geospatial ecosystem.

“Entrepreneurs and innovators, both locally and nationally, will have access to data they either didn’t know existed or couldn’t afford, and they will be able to experiment and make progress with this data in a collaborative environment without a government contract,” he added.

The team-up is also aimed at backing a T-REX resource center intended to support researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs.