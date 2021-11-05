Robb LeMasters to Succeed David Black as CFO of BWX Technologies; Rex Geveden Quoted

Robb LeMasters, former managing director at Blue Harbor Group, has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of BWX Technologies, effective Nov. 15.

As part of BWXT’s executive succession planning process, LeMasters will succeed 30-year company veteran David Black, who has served as SVP and CFO since 2015, Lynchburg, Virginia-based government contractor said Friday.

LeMasters currently serves as SVP and chief strategy officer at BWXT and is also a former member of the company’s board of directors as well as its audit and finance and compensation committees.

Rex Geveden , CEO and president of BWXT said, “Looking ahead, we are extremely fortunate to have someone internal to BWXT who is fully prepared to assume the role of CFO.”

“Robb’s extensive background and capabilities have been integral to our revitalized strategy for future growth and our renewed focus on investor relations,” he added.

Prior to his time at BWXT, LeMasters worked at Blue Harbor. He was also a founding partner of Theleme Partners, partner at The Children’s Investment Fund and vice president of Highbridge Capital Management’s Relative Value/Event-Driven group.

Additionally, Geveden thanked Black for his “extraordinary career” with the company and noted that the retiring SVP and CFO will stay on with BWXT through April 2022 as an adviser to Geveden to ensure a seamless transition as LeMasters assumes the new roles.