Roger Krone: Next Level Leidos Outlines 2030 ESG & Sustainability Goals

Leidos has outlined new sustainability goals and environmental, social and governance objectives for 2030 with the release of Next Level Leidos.

Through three key focus areas of cultivating inclusion, advancing environmental sustainability and promoting healthier lives, Next Level Leidos provides new metrics and enumerates how the company aims to invest in the wellness of its employees and reduce its environmental footprint, Leidos said Wednesday.

Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos and eight-time Wash100 Award winner, said the new guidance solidifies the company’s dedication to its mission of building a sustainable future in which people and technology positively impact the world.

“We are a values-based company and Next Level Leidos represents our commitment to being a responsible and engaged corporate citizen,” Krone added.

Highlights from the newly announced Next Level Leidos goals include increasing representation of women and ethnically diverse employees by 10 percent, ensuring inclusion training for all managers and executives and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030.

Additionally, Leidos released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, in adherence with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards Framework, to provide examples of the company’s recent progress on previously outlined ESG goals.

As detailed in the report, Leidos received the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold Certification.

The company also notably exceeded its 2020 greenhouse gas reduction targets, achieving a 58 percent emissions reduction from its baseline in 2010.

Other report highlights include donating over $2 million for employee relief due to COVID-19, implementing a supplier sustainability questionnaire and expanding its Mission for the Mind: Advancing Mental Health Solutions campaign in support of mental health initiatives.