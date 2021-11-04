SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene Presented With BSA’s 2021 Technology Good Scout Award

Nazzic Keene, CEO of Science Applications International Corp. and a four-time Wash100 Award inductee, was recognized with the Boy Scouts of America’s 2021 Technology Good Scout Award in honor of her technology sector commitment and demonstration of BSA values.

SAIC said Wednesday Keene is the first female recipient of the award, which was presented by the National Capital Area Council of BSA during a Nov. 3 luncheon in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

“I could have never imagined this 50 years ago when I was a Girl Scout,” Keene told ExecutiveBiz.

“I consider diversity a competitive advantage, but without inclusion companies cannot truly have diversity… The Boy Scouts embody inclusion,” she added, citing BSA’s STEM Scouting and other inclusive, skill- and character-building opportunities.

Keene joined other awardees, including Bob Beyster, founder of SAIC and first honoree of the BSA award.

Commenting on Keene’s recognition, Robert Bedingfield, who is on SAIC’s board and is the former president of NCAC, said, “Nazzic is the first female to receive the Technology Good Scout Award, which is fitting as we graduate the first class of female Eagle Scouts this year.”