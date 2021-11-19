SGT President & CEO Tina Dolph Joins Hope For The Warriors’ Board

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Nov. 19, 2021 — Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies and three-time Wash100 Award inductee, was added to the board of directors of Hope For The Warriors, a nonprofit that supports post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families, ExecutiveGov reported Wednesday.

“While our post 9/11 military community and their families have sacrificed so much on our behalf, I’m incredibly fortunate to be a part of an organization committed to ensuring those sacrifices aren’t forgotten, and, help is available when it’s needed the most,” said Dolph.

She formerly served on Hope For The Warriors’ board council.

