SNC Updates 2 More Army Surveillance Aircraft

Sierra Nevada Corp. has updated two Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and Surveillance System aircraft for the U.S. Army using the company’s modernization kit.

The Army took delivery of the eight and ninth EMARSS with the King Air 350 Mission Enhancement Kit designed to increase reduce the weight and sound signature of the vehicle, SNC said Wednesday.

SNC’s kit is designed to help increase the time period military aircraft can stay in the air and allow the vehicle to operate on shorter runways and function in various operational environments.

The aerospace company has completed three MEK aircraft deliveries to the Army during 2020.