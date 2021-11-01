in News, Space

Space Force Adds Third Falcon Heavy National Security Launch for 2022

SpaceX‘s Falcon Heavy rocket will launch a classified U.S. Space Force mission in 2022 under an existing $332 million contract for the second phase of the National Security Space Launch Program, Space News reported Sunday.

A Space Systems Command spokesperson said the USSF-67 national security mission is scheduled to take off on the SpaceX rocket in the middle of next year or late 2022.

The confirmed launch adds to a pair of Falcon Heavy missions that have been postponed to 2022 due to challenges associated with range scheduling and payload readiness.

The postponed launches, designated USSF-44 and USSF-52, still do not have specific launch dates but have been rescheduled for next year.

NASA accommodates Falcon Heavy launches from Kennedy Space Center.

