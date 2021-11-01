in Executive Moves, News

Steve Carney Named Mutualink Federal Program Executive Director

Steve Carney, a two-decade government technology market veteran, has joined public safety interoperability platform vendor Mutualink as executive director of federal programs.

He will aim to grow Mutualink’s technology offerings, strategic customer accounts and partnerships within the government market, the company said Thursday.

His appointment comes after Wallingford, Connecticut-based technology vendor rolled out its LNK360 offering, a software-as-a-service platform built to help users exchange voice, data and video in the event of an emergency.

Carney previously worked for Heron Technologies and served as chief technologist at ACG Systems, a communications equipment provider to federal law enforcement and public safety organizations.

