Telos to Offer Cybersecurity Tech to Government Clients via DLT Contracts

Telos has entered into a new agreement for marketing its cybersecurity offerings to U.S. government clients through contract vehicles held by Tech Data subsidiary DLT Solutions in addition to its channel ecosystem.

Telos said Wednesday the distribution agreement expands the reach of its cyber, cloud and enterprise security technologies across the federal, state, local and education markets.

DLT’s OMNIA Partners Public Sector indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance – Systems and Information Management Software contract and The Interlocal Purchasing System contract will be used as part of the agreement.

“Now channel companies and their U.S public sector customers can gain access to Telos’ cybersecurity portfolio on the nationally recognized contract vehicles they prefer,” said DLT President Chris Wilkinson.

DLT is currently a member of Telos’ CyberProtect Partner Program.