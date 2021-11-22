TulsaLabs Stands up Aerospace Division for Military, Commercial Projects

TulsaLabs, a next generation technology research laboratory, has established a division that will focus on aerospace projects of military and commercial customers.

The new aerospace division will run a center that houses testing and research activities in Oklahoma for commercial and military aerospace technologies, AppSwarm said Friday.

The division will also help startups adopt new technologies including additive manufacturing, unmanned systems and electric propulsion in support of the aerospace industry,

Additionally, academic institutions may collaborate with the new team to develop future technologies that support both the defense and aerospace industries.

TulsaLabs has also partnered with Touchpoint Group Holdings to develop emerging air transportation technologies such as electricity-powered aircraft, personalized jetpacks and advanced aerial mobility.

Another partnership pairs TulsaLabs with AI Venturetech on the latter’s DeepSkyOne project, which will run space-focused efforts such as missions to monitor climate change from low Earth orbit.