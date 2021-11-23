in Executive Moves, News

Ty Henrichsmeyer Named NetCentrics Technology & Solutions Director

Ty Henrichsmeyer Named NetCentrics Technology & Solutions Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Ty Henrichsmeyer, a cybersecurity leader, has joined NetCentrics as director of technology and solutions.

He brings to the company decades of cyber protection, incident response, operations and supply chain risk management experience and will oversee cybersecurity teams supporting government agencies, military and commercial clients, NetCentrics said Monday.

NetCentrics CEO Kenny Cushing said Henrichsmeyer has experience in leading enterprise-scale network security and assurance and his appointment comes at a time when leadership in forensic investigation, system configuration and defense is crucial.

Henrichsmeyer, who spent 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, most recently worked at Amazon, where he held a senior security position responsible for supply chain risk management.

“The pandemic introduced new and novel threats into the both physical and software supply chains, across all industries. My experience in both civilian and military global operational security informs how I will lead at NetCentrics,” said Henrichsmeyer.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Cybersecurityexecutive moveGovconKenny CushingNetCentricsTy Henrichsmeyer

ESG Survey: Majority of Organizations Plan to Boost Spending on Security Hygiene, Posture Management - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ESG Survey: Majority of Organizations Plan to Boost Spending on Security Hygiene, Posture Management
Air Force Taps Blue Canyon to Develop, Test Micro-Satellite for Deep Space Missions - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Air Force Taps Blue Canyon to Develop, Test Micro-Satellite for Deep Space Missions