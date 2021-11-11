UK Taps Leidos for $94M GEOINT Modernization Effort

Leidos has received a potential four-year, $93.98 million contract from the U.K. defense ministry to help in modernizing British geospatial intelligence capabilities as part of the Picasso capability program.

The company said Wednesday it will work to enhance how Picasso delivers geographical information to the U.K. military and partners by updating the agency’s GEOINT infrastructure, storage and end-user access through an agile approach.

Contractor services will help the program transition from legacy systems to a common service management model for better service delivery, user experience, agile change and transparency.

Simon Fovargue, chief executive of Leidos U.K. and Europe, said that the company will use its expertise in technical, engineering and software areas in the new work continuing its support for the U.K. and Five Eyes intelligence communities.

The recent award follows Leidos’ win of a $300 million contract in October to support the National Security Agency’s technical signals intelligence mission.