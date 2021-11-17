in News

VA’s Community Care-Focused Website Logs 10M Referrals; Cognosante’s Philip Dietz Quoted

Cognosante has announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs’ web-based system for community care referrals and authorizations has reached 10 million referrals.

The VA HealthShare Referral Manager is an enterprise-wide technology implemented by a Cognosante-led team under a $149 million contract awarded in 2019 and is used across all 155 VA Medical Centers and processes about 500,000 referrals per month.

Cognosante and its partners, including HSRM developer Intersystems, introduced a streamlined process for veterans to access care services through a web-based referral and authorization management portal.

The health care consulting services provider also integrated a clinical viewer tool that enables community providers to access veterans’ health information for the duration of the referral.

“Every day, we strive to make the process even better, streamlining and adding enhancements as the program matures,” said Philip Dietz, general manager of Cognosante’s military and veteran health business unit.

