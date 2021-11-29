in Contract Awards, News

Vertex Awarded $69M Contract Option for Air Force T-1A Trainer Base Supply

Vertex Awarded $69M Contract Option for Air Force T-1A Trainer Base Supply - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Vertex Aerospace has won a $69.4 million U.S. Air Force award to provide base supply operation and maintenance in support of 178 medium-range, twin-engine jets used in airlift and tanker pilot and navigator training.

The company beat two other competitors to receive option four of the Air Education and Training Command T-1A Jawhawk trainer aircraft support contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The company will perform work at Air Force bases in Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi, and at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida through Nov. 30, 2022.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center obligated $9.9 million in fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds on the award.

Vertex previously secured option three of the contract in November 2020.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AETCbase supplyDefense DepartmentGovconT-1AUS Air ForceVertex Aerospace

CPI Completes Acquisition of L3Harris’ ESSCO Business; Andy Ivers Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CPI Completes Acquisition of L3Harris’ ESSCO Business; Andy Ivers Quoted
Kratos to Deliver Satellite & Comm System, Services to US Military; Phil Carrai Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kratos to Deliver Satellite & Comm System, Services to US Military; Phil Carrai Quoted