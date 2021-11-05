VIS to Provide Blue sUAS Services to Support DOE’s Hanford Site Missions

A joint venture between Vector Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Laboratories was tapped to provide the Department of Energy, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions and other Hanford Site contractors with drone-assisted services.

Under the HMIS contract, Vector Innovative Solutions will conduct 3D mapping and aerial surveillance using its Department of Defense-approved small unmanned aircraft systems, ATL’s parent company PSI said Thursday.

The Blue sUAS services will help the department in its environmental cleanup efforts at the Hanford Site. Critical incident response, infrastructure inspections, land management and rescue are some of the Hanford Page 2 site mission areas expected to be supported by the Vector team.

VIS’ drone equipment achieved DOD approval through the Blue sUAS initiative of the Defense Innovation Unit. The said program seeks to provide the U.S. government with secure sUAS capability.