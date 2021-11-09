White Paper Offers Guidance on Zero Trust Strategy Development

T-Rex Solutions cybersecurity executives Allen Harper and Jyoti Wadhwa co-authored with 11 industry executives a white paper that seeks to guide organizations how to come up with a zero trust strategy in accordance with the White House’s cybersecurity executive order.

The white paper calls for organizations to evaluate the maturity level of their zero trust architecture using the Zero Trust Architecture Capability Maturity Model of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, T-Rex said Sunday.

Organizations can conduct a ZT maturity level assessment using the five pillars of CISA’s ZTA-CMM: identity, network, data, device and application/workload.

Following the assessment, organizations can use the results as a baseline to facilitate the development of a zero trust roadmap, which comes with a detailed plan prioritizing resource and capital allocations to help them meet security requirements via a phased approach.

The document also calls on organizations to implement their zero trust-based platforms using the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-207on zero trust architecture, Security Technical Implementation Guides and other best practices.

The white paper was prepared in collaboration with the Cloud Security Alliance.

Harper is executive vice president of cybersecurity at T-Rex Solutions and Wadhwa serves as the company’s director, solutions architect cybersecurity.