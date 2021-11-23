WidePoint Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status for Telecom Management Platform

WidePoint‘s cloud-based telecommunications lifecycle management platform has obtained Ready status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The designation makes WidePoint a Ready vendor on the FedRAMP Marketplace for government agencies and moves its Intelligent Telecommunications Management System closer to achieving full authorization, the Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday.

ITMS is a customizable web portal interface designed to enable customers to monitor and manage their telecommunications assets, contracts and services.

The trusted mobility management company said the platform passed the FedRAMP assessment for critical controls such as configuration and risk management, authentication and authorization and continuous monitoring.

“WidePoint will be pursuing full authorization by the end of 2022, opening up the opportunity for more U.S. government agencies to benefit from WidePoint’s TM2 platform,” said WidePoint CEO Jin Kang.

In March 2019, WidePoint completed the migration of the telecommunications management platform to Amazon Web Services’ GovCloud as part of its preparation for the FedRAMP certification.