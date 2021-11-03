Army CFT Director William Nelson to Headline ExecutiveBiz Forum on Dual-Use Technology in Space Defense

William Nelson , director of the U.S. Army’s Assured Position, Navigation and Timing Cross Functional Team, will deliver the keynote address during a Nov. 9 virtual forum hosted by ExecutiveBiz to share insights, strategies, priorities and concerns as he continues working to synchronize space capability development efforts across military branches through the integration of dual-use technology.

In his role as CFT director, Nelson works to leverage technical demonstrations and experimentation to narrow the Army’s capability gaps, update the service branch’s acquisition system and build resilient Army PNT capabilities.

Previously, Nelson held the role of director for programs and technology of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command, where he spearheaded research and development programs focused on space, missile defense, hypersonic weapon technologies and directed energy.

Additionally, he served 13 years in a range of technical and leadership positions for the Missile Defense Agency, where he notably worked to integrate the Ballistic Missile Defense System and led the acquisition of air and ground-launched missile systems and re-entry systems.

