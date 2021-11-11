Woolpert Secures 3rd Coastal Geospatial Services Contract From NOAA

Woolpert will perform a wide range of geospatial services in support of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration office under a new award from the agency.

The company said Wednesday the Coastal Geospatial Services Contract provides for data acquisition, photogrammetric and cadastral mapping, topographic and bathymetric products, survey and control services, geospatial training and geographic information system services.

CGSC is a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that has a shared maximum value of $49 million.

“Coastal organizations can use this contract vehicle to acquire geospatial data and services needed to support land-use planning, coastal conservation and hazards, coastal resilience, marine spatial planning, water quality and climate change,” said Dave Stein, a geographer with NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management.

The new contract marks Woolpert’s third-consecutive award for the CGSC program, following a series of task orders that addressed a variety of coastal matters.

The said efforts included gathering bathymetric lidar data at Michigan-based Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and studying coastal watersheds in Wisconsin.