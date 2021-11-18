Xendee, DOE to Test New Microgrid Controller

Xendee and the Department of Energy will test a new technology that operators would use to control microgrid functions and manage distributed energy resources.

The company said Wednesday it will work with a DOE national laboratory to test the Positronix Model Predictive Controller, which is designed to help microgrids run optimally and adapt to changes including power outages and solar variability.

The technology has the potential to help more facilities operate with secure microgrids that meet organizational requirements.

The contractor will first analyze a secure communication concept intended to enable safe interfacing between Positronix and onsite technologies.

“Xendee’s intelligent cloud-based controller that takes into consideration real-time feedback from distributed energy resources to manage generation and energy dispatch to optimize microgrid operation,” said Michael Stadler, the company’s chief technology officer.