1st Edge to Develop AI Tech for Missile Defense Under Army SBIR Contract

1st Edge was tapped by the U.S. Army to continue developing artificial intelligence-powered software under a $9.7 million small business contract that seeks to support the technology’s potential application to missile defense.

The company said Monday it will further work on the Pragmatic AI and New Technology program, which automates and accelerates data processing to help subject matter experts reduce errors and boost productivity.

PAINT, which impacts several Army efforts, combines AI with other engineering technologies designed for missile defense.

Nathan Claburn, vice president of 1st Edge, said the contract will fund further development of PAINT applications in computer vision, defense planning and target testing.

The Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command issued the contract for phase three work under the Small Business Innovation Research program.