6 New Board Members to Join Satellogic Upon Company’s Public Listing

Satellogic will add six new members to its board of directors upon becoming publicly listed through the geospatial company’s merger with CF Acquisition Corp.

Marcos Galperin, Jenette Ramos, Brad Halverson, Dava Newman, Tarun Bhatnagar and Robert Bearden will work with Ted Wang, incoming chairman, and Emiliano Kargieman, CEO of Satellogic, on the board, the company said Wednesday.

Galperin, CEO and chairman of MercadoLibre, will help Satellogic adapt to becoming a publicly listed company. He founded and publicly listed the first Latin American technology company whose stocks are listed on Nasdaq.

Ramos, former Boeing senior vice president responsible for manufacturing, supply chain and operations, will support Satellogic’s launch of a new high-throughput manufacturing facility. She will also help the company roll out the resulting satellites.

Halverson, who previously served as Caterpillar’s chief financial officer, will chair Satellogic’s audit committee. His previous efforts helped the construction machinery and equipment company undergo a transformation that augmented its financial performance.

Newman, formerly NASA’s deputy administrator, will contribute her expertise in machine learning and space exploration to Satellogic’s work. She now serves as an astronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Bhatnagar, who worked at Google as vice president of payments, brings a quarter of a century’s experience to help Satellogic further develop its data-as-a-service offering.

Lastly, Cloudera CEO Bearden will assist Satellogic in running business activities related to open-source software.