7 DIS Member Companies to Consolidate, Join Digital IF Interoperability Consortium

Seven member companies of the Digital Interface Standards Working Group will consolidate to become part of the Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium.

DIS companies that will join DIFI are Communications & Power Industries, DataPath, Datum Systems, Gilat Satellite Networks, SES, ST Engineering iDirect and Wavestream, the consortium said in a Dec. 22 news release.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome our new members to DIFI,” said Stuart Daughtridge, chairman of DIFI and senior vice president for advanced technologies at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. “We share the same goal of bringing the satellite industry into greater compatibility with the global communications infrastructure through the creation of common standards.”

The DIFI Consortium is an international group of companies, government agencies and organizations and pursues the digital transformation of satellite, space and other network technologies through the establishment of interoperability standards.

DIFI’s founding members include Microsoft, Kratos, Kongsberg Satellite Services, Intelsat, Hawkeye 360 and the U.S. Navy.