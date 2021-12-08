ACS-By Light JV Receives Space Command IT, Cyber Support Order

A joint venture between By Light Professional IT Services and American Communications Solutions has received a $31.2 million task order to help U.S. Space Command maintain and protect systems against security threats.

Full Spectrum Operations will assist USSPACECOM in managing information technology and cyber infrastructure assets that support the Combined Space Operations Center, which is responsible for operational command and control of forces in the domain, By Light said Tuesday.

The task order was awarded under the Department of the Air Force’s Eastern Western Operational Communications Services contract.

John Schleifer, president and CEO of ACS and managing member of FSO, said the award offers the joint venture an opportunity to continue mission support for the U.S. Space Force.