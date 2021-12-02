Acuant Digital Identity Technologies Receive FedRAMP Moderate Provisional Authorization

Fraud prevention company Acuant has secured provisional authorities under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for three of its cloud-based digital identity offerings.

The Los Angeles-based company said Wednesday the Moderate Provisional-Authority to Operate from FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board certifies that its AssureID, Ozone and Facial Recognition System software-as-a-service platforms met security and privacy requirements for use by federal government agencies.

Each of the offerings uses human-supervised machine learning algorithms and biometric facial recognition match to speed up the identity verification process, and combines proofing and document authentication designed for easier deployment.

U.S. agencies can procure Acuant’s software through the FedRAMP marketplace. The General Services Administration and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia are some of the users of the identity technologies.