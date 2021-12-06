Air Combat Command to Hold Discussions on Long Range Kill Chain Concepts in January

Air Combat Command will host two separate Industry Information Exchange briefings on Jan. 12 at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to discuss Long Range Kill Chain concepts.

ACC expects the IIE events to help promote discussions on emerging technologies related to the command’s core functions among academia, industry and government organizations, according to a notice published Thursday.

The command cites the four elements of a long range kill chain and these are sensing the battlespace; connecting weapons, sensors and shooters; engaging the adversary; and making sense of the battlespace through battle management command and control.

“By addressing these four areas: sense, connect, engage, and BMC2 the Department of the Air Force will enable the Joint Force to succeed in both times of peace and in war,” the notice states.

Interested stakeholders should submit an email no later than Dec. 15.