Air Force-led Hackathon Seeks to Leverage Weapons Data for Prototyping Efforts

The U.S. Air Force has announced a classified hackathon that will task participants to prototype software using data from military weapons systems.

The service branch said Monday the BRAVO hackathon will be held in January and will gather data scientists, product managers and engineers from the U.S. military, the Department of Defense and more than 10 industry companies at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

As part of the department-wide initiative, participants could bring open-source or proprietary software into a DOD technical environment for evaluation and receive mentorship from leaders within the Pentagon and the Air Force.

“We realized the extent of underleveraged raw data available from various Air Force weapons systems and we want to fundamentally shift Joint All Domain activities from talk and imagine exercises to development exercises on real weapons system data,” said Stuart Wagner, chief digital transformation officer for the Department of the Air Force.

Named after a 1921 series of target exercises jointly held by the Army and Navy, BRAVO is being organized by the Air Force’s STITCHES Warfighter Application Team, Office of the Chief Information Officer, AFWERX, Air Combat Command and the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.