Amentum’s John Vollmer on NPOne’s $28B NNSA Site Management Contract Win

A joint venture between Amentum and Fluor will manage and operate two National Nuclear Security Administration sites under a potential ten-year, $28 billion contract.

Amentum said Tuesday Nuclear Production One will support NNSA’s Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee and the Pantex Plant in Texas as part of the cost-plus-award-fee contract, which has a five-year base and five one-year options.

John Vollmer, CEO of Amentum and six-time Wash100 Award recipient, said, “This award is a major milestone for Amentum and enables us to expand our role in maintaining a strategic deterrent to keep the U.S. and our allies safe.”

In addition to covering all necessary management and operational functions at the two NNSA sites, NPOne’s work will support multiple NNSA offices including Defense Nuclear Security; Naval Reactors; Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation; Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation; Emergency Operations; and Safety, Infrastructure and Operations.

NPOne will also be responsible for meeting the requirements of NNSA’s Stockpile Stewardship and Management Program under the contract.

Mark Whitney , president of the nuclear and environment business at Amentum, noted that NPOne’s team is “unmatched” in its complex nuclear facility management capabilities and is positioned to deliver safe and effective support to the NNSA’s mission.

The contract includes a four-month transition period for NPOne, starting in December 2021. The incumbent contractor, Consolidated Nuclear Security will conclude work in March 2022.