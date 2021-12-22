Aqua Security Names Industry Vet Albert Nieves as Federal Sales VP

Albert Nieves will bring his three-decade, technology experience within the federal marketplace to cloud-native security provider Aqua Security Software, where the industry veteran will serve as vice president of federal sales.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-headquartered company said Tuesday Nieves plans to triple its federal business headcount by January 2022, achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization and increase federal-focused company resources.

He will report to Christopher Smith, Aqua Security’s chief revenue officer.

The newly appointed executive previously worked on the growth, sales and market expansions of Galvanize, Nuix, X1, FireMon, Guidance Software and E-Net Corp. as a member of the companies’ senior management team.

Founded in 2015, Aqua Security offers a platform with prevention, detection and response automation capabilities for securing supply chains, cloud infrastructure and workloads.