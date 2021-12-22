Aquia to Support Noblis-led Project Management Work for CMS; David Maskeroni Quoted

Aquia will help Noblis provide the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with project management and other services in support of its information technology programs.

Noblis and its team work under a four-year contract awarded in March and support CMS’ Office of IT Program Project Management Support in key areas including IT modernization and security, data science and digital transformation, Aquia said Tuesday.

Aquia, as a Noblis subcontractor, will specifically lead efforts focused on application security, cloud resilience, software-as-a-service governance, program management, metrics and analytics.

David Maskeroni, CEO of Aquia, said the company’s non-traditional nature provides a unique set of skills and perspectives in support of the federal government’s specific requirements.

CMS handles the personal health information of over 177 million U.S. citizens.