Army Seeks Info on Test Data Collection, Analysis Work for LRPF Projectile Portfolio

The U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command is requesting information on potential contractors capable of performing data collection and analysis on the military service’s long-range precision fires portfolio and other projectile rounds subject to testing.

According to a SAM.gov notice published Monday, the CCDC Armaments Center is seeking sources that could assist in gathering and evaluating data from the testing of the Precision Guided Munitions Kit projectiles to support the Army’s modernization effort.

The LRPF portfolio of projectiles contains radio frequency and digital telemetry transmitting sources that provide in-flight test data regarding factors such as environmental conditions and round performance.

The selected contractor will be required to set up mobile receive stations along the flight path of tested munitions and install telemetry receive equipment and interface to other government and contractor testing systems.

The Army will accept responses to the request for information until Jan. 18, 2022.