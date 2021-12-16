in Executive Moves, News

Army Vet Leslie Smith Named to US Development Group’s Board of Directors

Leslie Smith, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former inspector general, will share his military expertise to U.S. Development Group following his appointment to its board of directors.

Smith brings over 35 years of military experience, which includes various staff and command positions within the Army, USD Group said Wednesday.

He most recently served as the Army’s IG and contributed to operations Desert Storm, Desert Shield and Iraqi Freedom in the middle east.

Smith’s military career also includes work as commanding general of the Army’s Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and the Fort Leonard Wood installation in Missouri, as well as commandant of the Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives School.

Dan Borgen, chairman and CEO of USD Group, said Smith’s leadership and logistics experience will help the company grow its Clean Fuels sustainability initiative.

