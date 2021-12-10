Advanced Technology International Buys Innovation Prospecting Company TechConnect

Advanced Technology International has purchased TechConnect, a global innovation scouting and vetting organization, in a move to help government clients connect to more research and development companies.

TechConnect works to identify emerging technologies for agencies, investors and vendors through sprints, challenges and other innovation-focused events, ATI said Tuesday.

Through the acquisition, ATI-managed consortia will have access to the acquired organization’s pipeline of about 70,000 innovators to find new technology in several areas including communications, space and armaments and advanced materials.

The consortium management services provider has approximately 4,000 member companies and oversees 23 groups that work through collaborative R&D projects.