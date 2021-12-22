BAE, Embraer to Examine Military Applications of Eve’s eVTOL Aircraft

BAE Systems and Embraer will examine the potential defense and security applications of an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle being manufactured by the latter’s urban air mobility division.

Engineers from BAE’s air sector in Lancashire, U.K. will collaborate with the Brazilian company’s Sao Jose dos Campos team on a joint study to determine whether a defense variant of Eve’s eVTOL can be used for personnel transportation, disaster relief and humanitarian response and surveillance and reconnaissance operations, the companies said Tuesday.

“This joint study is a great example of how we’re delivering against our commitment to collaborate to explore new and sustainable technologies for our customers,” said Ian Muldowney, chief operating officer for the air sector at BAE Systems.

In addition to the joint study, the U.K. defense and aerospace company’s air sector has agreed to invest $10 million in Eve.

The electric aircraft manufacturer is expected to enter the public market as part of a merger with blank check company Zanite Acquisition. Upon the completion of the transaction, Eve will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.