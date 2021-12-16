BAE Receives $493M Contract to Modernize Lockheed-Built F-35’s Electronic Warfare System

Lockheed Martin has awarded BAE Systems a $493 million contract to upgrade the electronic warfare system aboard the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

BAE said Wednesday it will provide updated core hardware for the fighter aircraft’s AN/ASQ-239 EW system to improve warfighters’ situational awareness and countermeasure and electromagnetic attack capabilities.

The modernized EW system will feature Non-Intrusive Electronic Warfare Test Solution diagnostics capability to help reduce maintenance costs and modular architecture to facilitate software and hardware updates.

“The capabilities we will deliver in this contract are foundational and will be leveraged to other platforms to ensure all warfighters have the most advanced EW capability at the ready,” said Lisa Aucoin, vice president of F-35 solutions at BAE.

BAE will also provide test infrastructure and engineering services under the contract. The company also produces aft fuselage, vehicle management computer and active inceptor control system for Lockheed’s F-35s through its facilities in the U.S., Australia and the U.K.