BAE Systems to Qualify 12 Nanometer Integrated Circuit Design for DOD

The Department of Defense has tapped BAE Systems to design a 12 nanometer integrated circuit technology intended to provide orbiting satellites with computing capabilities.

The company said Monday the computing technology will be qualified and will follow Qualified Manufacturer’s Listing Class V and Q standards as well as various industry certifications for key parts.

The technology is also planned to feature a radiation-hardened capability for protection against harsh space environments as well as a smaller form factor compared to current 45-nanometer technologies in the market.

“Moving from a 45 nanometer design to a 12 nanometer design enables more transistors to fit on each chip at reduced power consumption per operation, which increases functionality,” said Ricardo Gonzales, director of space systems at BAE.

The company plans to offer to the industry its integrated circuit development and production services under a flexible engagement model.

BAE currently produces integrated circuits at its space systems group facility in Virginia.