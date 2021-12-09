in Contract Awards, News

BAE to Help Maintain Australian F-35 Fleet

BAE Systems‘ Australian subsidiary has secured a potential $57 million contract to help maintain the Australian air force’s F-35 aircraft fleet and perform supply chain support work as part of a Lockheed Martin-led industry team.

The company said Wednesday it expects to develop a supply chain of more than 70 small and medium businesses across Australia by 2025 through the Air Vehicle Support Services contract.

Forty-six BAE personnel will work with the country’s air force to sustain F-35s and the company looks to assign 130 personnel before the end of this year to support F-35 maintenance efforts.

The program is projected to create 360 jobs for the defense contractor’s Australian arm over the next decade.

BAE facilities across the globe produce a range of parts and equipment that compose up to 15 percent of one fighter jet. These hardware items include vertical tails, avionics, electronic warfare technology and aft fuselages.

