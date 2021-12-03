in Contract Awards, News

Battelle to Deliver 4 Armored Ford Expeditions to Diplomatic Security Service

Battelle‘s logistics, operations and ground systems business has received a contract from the State Department to design an armored large sport utility vehicle for the Diplomatic Security Service.

The company said Wednesday it will modify four Ford Expedition SUVs into armored vehicle prototypes to meet DSS’ requirements for protection operations.

According to Sara Kuczek, ground systems division manager for Battelle, the effort marks the first time the company will provide a purpose-built domestic vehicle armor package design.

The new contract adds to Battelle’s over eight decades of work hardening wheeled machines for the U.S. government.

In August, the company secured an order for the delivery of 299 armored Toyota Land Cruisers to the State Department.

