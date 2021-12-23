Bechtel Lands $82M Army Contract Modification to Close Pueblo Chemical Destruction Plant

Bechtel National has secured an $81.9 million contract modification to help the U.S. Army shut down a Colorado-based facility that has been a venue for destroying chemical weapon stockpiles.

The company will support the closure of the Pueblo Chemical-Agent Destruction Pilot Plant, which houses safe destruction of chemical weapons stored at the Army’s depot in the area, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Work under the modification will take place in Pueblo, Colorado, through Feb. 1, 2025.

The Army initially obligated $4 million in fiscal 2022 funds allotted for research, development, test and evaluation.

Bechtel leads a team consisting of Battelle Memorial Institute, Parsons and URS to handle PCAPP’s operations. The team won a contract in 2022 to design, build, operate, then close the plant after stockpile destruction is completed.