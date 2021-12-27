BluePath Labs Books DOE Contract for Environmental Management HQ Support Services

BluePath Labs, an 8(a) certified Service Disabled Veteran owned small business, will provide a Department of Energy office with a range of services under a potential three-year, $4 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The consulting company was tasked to deliver business management, communications, analytical and other support services to DOE’s Office of Environmental Management Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and Germantown, Maryland, the department said Thursday.

The agency could award BluePath firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials task orders covering various business management support services throughout the contract’s performance period.

BluePath offers research and data science, technology integration and business consulting services to government clients through more than 20 federal prime contracts.