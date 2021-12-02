Booz Allen Hamilton Stands up 5G Testing Lab in Maryland; Chris Christou Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has opened a new Maryland-based facility that will serve as a testing environment for 5G technologies.

The new 5G laboratory in Annapolis Junction will house 5G testing activities related to artificial intelligence, internet-of-things, cybersecurity, immersive and emerging applications, the company said Wednesday.

The facility employs Booz Allen’s network, cloud and security expertise, and features a 5G standalone carrier-grade network with an SA mobile core and radio access network.

The laboratory also houses mobile edge computing for multiband testing and research and development activities.

“This complex balance between operability and security is exactly why Booz Allen invested in a testing environment that allows us to research and develop new 5G-enabled platforms and lead customers’ ongoing adoption of new technologies and capabilities,” said Chris Christou, vice president at Booz Allen and lead of its 5G portfolio.

Booz Allen stood up the laboratory as part of a larger five-year, $1.7 billion effort directed by Congress to advance the Department of Defense’s 5G implementation and the U.S. commercial sector’s 5G maturation.